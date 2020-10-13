 

YayYo, Inc. and Aioi USA to deploy AI dash cams in mobility fleet

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YayYo, Inc. ("YayYo" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC,  and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Services USA (AIS), have entered into a joint project to better understand safety in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) fleets. 

AIS will deploy advanced AI dash cams in 300 vehicles of the Rideshare Rental carsharing fleet for use with MOTER, AIS’s edge computing-based risk analytics platform. The cameras will capture dynamic data to monitor how, where and when the vehicles are being driven along with high-definition video of the surroundings. 

AIS is focused on using data through MOTER to better understand risk and vehicle operation in modern transportation services. By deploying AI-capable cameras in these vehicles, AIS can capture and analyze traditional telematics data and put it in the context of the environment in which the driver and vehicle are operating. Through the use of advanced computer vision and object detection techniques, AIS will further develop unique knowledge and insights based on proprietary data science capabilities around driving that pertain to everyday driving, modern mobility services and advanced vehicle deployment including varying levels of autonomous operation.

“Rideshare Rental is a leader in the car sharing space with a focus on new mobility uses like ride sharing and delivery,” said Rideshare Rental CEO, Ramy El-Batrawi. “With these advanced cameras in our fleet we can better protect our drivers and their passengers and reduce the number of accidents and ultimately, our cost of insurance.”

“This project with Rideshare Rental allows AIS to continue to enhance its data science expertise in understanding risk and safety for driving and vehicle operation in the Mobility as a Service space,” said Craig Lozofsky, Chief Operating Officer at AIS. “While providing fleet owners and operators the peace of mind that comes from having information about potential risk.”

About YayYo, Inc.

YayYo bridges the gap between rideshare drivers needing a suitable vehicle and rideshare companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. YayYo uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. YayYo seeks to become the preeminent provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the ever-expanding gig economy.

YayYo Inc provides SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases about our financial performance on the investor relations section of our website (yayyo.com).

About Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Services USA

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Services USA (AIS) is a data-science focused US subsidiary of Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. that is bringing data-driven insurance products and insights to New Mobility. AIS works with fleets, OEMs, insurance carriers and advanced technology organizations to leverage the potential of data produced by modern vehicles to better understand risk and safety. www.aioi-usa.com, www.moter.ai

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

