 

DGAP-News MorphoSys AG Successfully Places EUR 325 Million Convertible Bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2020, 16:43  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Financing
MorphoSys AG Successfully Places EUR 325 Million Convertible Bonds

13.10.2020 / 16:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM, SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Planegg/Munich, Germany, October 13, 2020

MorphoSys AG Successfully Places EUR 325 Million Convertible Bonds

 

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) today successfully placed unsubordinated, unsecured convertible bonds due 2025 in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 325 million. The bonds will be convertible into new and/or existing no-par value ordinary bearer shares of MorphoSys. The pre-emptive rights (Bezugsrechte) of existing shareholders of the Company to subscribe for the convertible bonds were excluded.

Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased with the success of the convertible bond issuance enabling MorphoSys to achieve highly attractive terms: a low coupon combined with a significant conversion premium allowing to set the conversion price close to MorphoSys' all-time share price high. The strong and high-quality demand achieved with this transaction, allowing us to optimize financing terms today, is a further testimony of investor support and belief in MorphoSys' long-term growth prospects."

The convertible bonds with a denomination of EUR 100,000 each will be issued at 100% of their principal amount. Unless previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, the convertible bonds will be redeemed at their principal amount on October 16, 2025. The convertible bonds were priced with a coupon of 0.625% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear. The conversion price was set at EUR 131.29 representing a conversion premium of 40.0% above the reference share price of EUR 93.7766, being the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the shares on XETRA between launch and pricing.

Seite 1 von 6
Morphosys Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG startet Angebot von Wandelschuldverschreibungen in Höhe von etwa EUR 325 Mio.
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Launches an Offering of approx. EUR 325 Million Convertible Bonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Mubadala Investment Company und Novo Holdings A/S investieren 250 Mio. € in Evotec SE (1) 
DGAP-News: MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY UND NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INVESTIEREN 250 MIO. € IN EVOTEC SE
DGAP-News: MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY AND NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INVEST € 250 M IN EVOTEC SE
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Vorläufige Absage der Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe - mit gutem ...
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Bauverein der Elbgemeinden eG setzt mit Tele Columbus auf Glasfaser
niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group startet Deutschlands ersten Online-Shop mit Cloud-Software für das ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
EarthRenew Inc: Millionenfinanzierung gesichert: 10 Mio. Dollar Kapital ebnen Weg für großes Wachstum!
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics ernennt Industrie-Veteran Jack Weinstein zum Chief Financial Officer und ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:09 Uhr
Morphosys platziert Wandelschuldverschreibungen über 325 Millionen Euro
16:43 Uhr
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG platziert erfolgreich Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Wert von EUR 325 Mio. (deutsch)
16:43 Uhr
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG platziert erfolgreich Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Wert von EUR 325 Mio.
15:06 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Schwächer erwartete US-Börsen belasten den Dax
12:08 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Moderate Verluste trotz ZEW-Einbruch
10:54 Uhr
Morphosys: Neue Wandelanleihe - kein Bezugsrecht für Aktionäre
10:46 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Morphosys fällt - Wandelschuldverschreibungen belastet
09:50 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Moderate Verluste nach den jüngsten Gewinnen
07:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG startet Angebot von Wandelschuldverschreibungen in Höhe von etwa EUR 325 Mio. (deutsch)
07:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Launches an Offering of approx. EUR 325 Million Convertible Bonds

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:09 Uhr
9.214
Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
14.09.20
142
BRYAN GARNIER belässt MORPHOSYS auf 'Buy'
06.08.20
637
MorphoSys | Ausbruch aus der mehrjährigen Seitwärtsrange
01.08.20
979
MORPHOSYS -Schwellenmitteilungen-Tabelle / Analysten-Tabelle / Charts
06.05.20
772
Morphosys – fachliche Überlegungen zur Entwicklungspipeline