Planegg/Munich, Germany, October 13, 2020

MorphoSys AG Successfully Places EUR 325 Million Convertible Bonds

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) today successfully placed unsubordinated, unsecured convertible bonds due 2025 in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 325 million. The bonds will be convertible into new and/or existing no-par value ordinary bearer shares of MorphoSys. The pre-emptive rights (Bezugsrechte) of existing shareholders of the Company to subscribe for the convertible bonds were excluded.

Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased with the success of the convertible bond issuance enabling MorphoSys to achieve highly attractive terms: a low coupon combined with a significant conversion premium allowing to set the conversion price close to MorphoSys' all-time share price high. The strong and high-quality demand achieved with this transaction, allowing us to optimize financing terms today, is a further testimony of investor support and belief in MorphoSys' long-term growth prospects."

The convertible bonds with a denomination of EUR 100,000 each will be issued at 100% of their principal amount. Unless previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, the convertible bonds will be redeemed at their principal amount on October 16, 2025. The convertible bonds were priced with a coupon of 0.625% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear. The conversion price was set at EUR 131.29 representing a conversion premium of 40.0% above the reference share price of EUR 93.7766, being the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the shares on XETRA between launch and pricing.