 

DGAP-News Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Denali Therapeutics enter into research and option agreement to develop novel antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2020, 17:00  |  67   |   |   

DGAP-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Agreement
Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Denali Therapeutics enter into research and option agreement to develop novel antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases

13.10.2020 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Denali Therapeutics enter into research and option agreement to develop novel antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases

  • Companies will leverage Secarna's industry-leading antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) discovery and development platform LNAplusTM and Denali's blood-brain barrier technology to discover and develop novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need
  • Financial terms were not disclosed

Munich/Martinsried, Germany, October 13, 2020 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets, today announced that the Company has signed a Research and Option Agreement with Denali Therapeutics Inc. ("Denali"). Under this agreement, the companies will leverage Secarna's LNAplusTM ASO discovery platform - the only independent next generation ASO platform - and Denali's blood-brain barrier (BBB) technology to develop novel therapies directed against targets that play a central role in major neurodegenerative diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Secarna will receive an undisclosed target-based technology access fee. Following the discovery and lead selection phase, Denali has a target-based option to in-license the respective development programs. If Denali exercises an option, Secarna will receive an option exercise fee, as well as development and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties.

"We are excited to collaborate with Denali to develop truly novel therapies for patients suffering from incurable neurodegenerative diseases. By combining our industry-leading antisense oligonucleotide platform LNAplusTM with Denali's strong expertise in the field of CNS, we see the potential to break new ground and develop targeted therapeutics for these debilitating diseases," said Jonas Renz, Managing Director and Co-founder of Secarna Pharmaceuticals.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG startet Angebot von Wandelschuldverschreibungen in Höhe von etwa EUR 325 Mio.
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Launches an Offering of approx. EUR 325 Million Convertible Bonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Mubadala Investment Company und Novo Holdings A/S investieren 250 Mio. € in Evotec SE (1) 
DGAP-News: MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY UND NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INVESTIEREN 250 MIO. € IN EVOTEC SE
DGAP-News: MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY AND NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INVEST € 250 M IN EVOTEC SE
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Vorläufige Absage der Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe - mit gutem ...
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Bauverein der Elbgemeinden eG setzt mit Tele Columbus auf Glasfaser
niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group startet Deutschlands ersten Online-Shop mit Cloud-Software für das ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
EarthRenew Inc: Millionenfinanzierung gesichert: 10 Mio. Dollar Kapital ebnen Weg für großes Wachstum!
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics ernennt Industrie-Veteran Jack Weinstein zum Chief Financial Officer und ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...