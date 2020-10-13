Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Denali Therapeutics enter into research and option agreement to develop novel antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases

DGAP-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Agreement Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Denali Therapeutics enter into research and option agreement to develop novel antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases 13.10.2020 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Companies will leverage Secarna's industry-leading antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) discovery and development platform LNAplus TM and Denali's blood-brain barrier technology to discover and develop novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need

and Denali's blood-brain barrier technology to discover and develop novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need Financial terms were not disclosed

Munich/Martinsried, Germany, October 13, 2020 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets, today announced that the Company has signed a Research and Option Agreement with Denali Therapeutics Inc. ("Denali"). Under this agreement, the companies will leverage Secarna's LNAplusTM ASO discovery platform - the only independent next generation ASO platform - and Denali's blood-brain barrier (BBB) technology to develop novel therapies directed against targets that play a central role in major neurodegenerative diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Secarna will receive an undisclosed target-based technology access fee. Following the discovery and lead selection phase, Denali has a target-based option to in-license the respective development programs. If Denali exercises an option, Secarna will receive an option exercise fee, as well as development and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties.

"We are excited to collaborate with Denali to develop truly novel therapies for patients suffering from incurable neurodegenerative diseases. By combining our industry-leading antisense oligonucleotide platform LNAplusTM with Denali's strong expertise in the field of CNS, we see the potential to break new ground and develop targeted therapeutics for these debilitating diseases," said Jonas Renz, Managing Director and Co-founder of Secarna Pharmaceuticals.