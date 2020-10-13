Rexnord Schedules September Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

The Rexnord Corporation financial report for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released after market close on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 via a filing with the SEC on Form 8-K and will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website – investors.rexnordcorporation.com .

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) will hold a conference call and webcast presentation on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its September quarter 2020 financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions. Rexnord President and CEO Todd Adams and Senior Vice President and CFO Mark Peterson will co-host the call and webcast.

Investors and other participants should register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4156209.

After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Please go to the website (investors.rexnordcorporation.com) at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available from 10:00 a.m. Central Time October 28, 2020 until 10:59 p.m. Central Time, November 12, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international). The Conference ID for the replay is: 4156209. The replay will also be available as a webcast on the Company’s investor relations website.

As previously disclosed, Rexnord is transitioning its fiscal year end to December 31 and will be reporting financial results for a nine-month transition period in 2020.

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,700 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly-engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at rexnordcorporation.com.

