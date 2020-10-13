 

Rosen Law Firm Announces an Investigation of Securities Claims Against Homology Medicines, Inc. – FIXX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) resulting from allegations that Homology may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 21, 2020, Mariner Research (“Mariner”) published a report questioning statements by Homology and its officers about the efficacy of HMI-102, the Company’s lead product candidate for treatment of phenylketonuria. Mariner focused on Homology’s HMI-102 dose escalation pheNIX trial, concluding that the Company concealed data showing HMI-102’s lack of efficacy and indicating that the program was unlikely to proceed to commercialization. Among other evidence, Mariner cited an email from Homology’s Chief Communications Officer appearing to indicate the Company’s awareness that a HMI-102 high dose patient had adverted to the adverse efficacy issue in a social media post during April 2020.

On this news, Homology’s stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 10.38%, over the following three trading days, closing at $14.77 per share on July 24, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Homology shareholders. If you purchased securities of Homology please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1968.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

