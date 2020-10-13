 

Keysight Technologies Enhances PathWave Software Suite with Cloud Processing to Eliminate Design Workflow Limitations

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has expanded the company’s PathWave Software Suite with new and enhanced capabilities. The new PathWave solutions enable engineers to remove computational limitations across the workflow, with cloud processing clusters, to improve designs and device reliability, while reducing project risk.

Design and test engineers are struggling with complexity limitations that require weeks, if not months, of crunching data which can significantly slow the development process and market introduction. Keysight's PathWave, an open, scalable, and predictive software platform, offers fast and efficient data processing, sharing and analysis at every stage in the product development workflow. Combining design software, instrument control and application-specific test software, it enables engineers to address increasing design, test, and measurement complexity and develop optimal electronic products.

“Keysight continues to invest in software solutions through new capabilities in our PathWave platform,” said Jay Alexander, chief technology officer at Keysight Technologies. “We are confident these new capabilities will enable our customers to bring computational power into their own design and test workflows - accelerating time to results, time to insights, and ultimately time to market.”

Further strengthening the capabilities of PathWave, Keysight is launching 5 new and enhanced software solutions that leverage the power of cloud processing to address computational limitations throughout the design process, including:

PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) Software 2021

Now equipped with design cloud simulation services, PathWave ADS 2021 software reduces simulation time, increases simulation test coverage and provides access to scalable hardware resources in the cloud. This new software solution eliminates barriers to developing high performance hardware products by enabling design engineers for mobile and computer chipsets to:

  • Perform compute intense electromagnetic simulations with on-premise clusters or scalable cloud hardware.
  • Tackle large electromagnetic simulations that were previously unsolvable due to resource limitations.

PathWave Compliance Test Software

System test engineers characterizing compliance standards for mobile and computer chipsets need to perform rapid compliance tests without the added expense of purchasing hardware. The new architecture of PathWave Compliance Test software offers measurement disaggregation and integrates seamlessly into a test automation workflow along with test automation and data analytics software, enabling system test engineers to:

