National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s Lenzilumab as Potential COVID-19 Therapy

Humanigen, Inc., (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate lenzilumab, today announced that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), launched its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” (ACTIV-5/BET), designed to determine whether certain approved therapies or investigational drugs in late-stage clinical development show promise against COVID-19 and, therefore, merit advancement into larger clinical trials. ACTIV-5/BET, which will enroll at as many as 40 US sites, will evaluate lenzilumab with remdesivir, compared to placebo and remdesivir, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with approximately 100 patients assigned to each study arm. Humanigen is providing lenzilumab for the study, which is fully funded by NIH.

ACTIV-5/BET is being conducted in collaboration with the NIH’s public-private partnership Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Innovations and Vaccines (ACTIV) program. The ACTIV partnership has evaluated approximately 400 therapeutic agents with a potential application for COVID-19 and developed a collaborative framework for prioritizing the most promising candidates, streamlining clinical trials, coordinating regulatory processes, and leveraging assets among all partners to rapidly respond to the COVID-19 and future pandemics. To date, ACTIV has designed five adaptive master protocols for ACTIV clinical trials, and selected numerous NIH-supported networks to launch these clinical trials to test prioritized therapeutic candidates.

“Lenzilumab is one of the few Phase 3 treatment options in development for COVID-19, and we believe that its mechanism of action as an immunomodulator could work very nicely with remdesivir and potentially enhance first line standard of care therapy to prevent serious and potentially fatal outcomes,” said Cameron Durrant, MD, MBA, chief executive officer of Humanigen. “We are excited at NIH’s recognition of the potential of our drug candidate for this new ACTIV trial, reinforcing the importance of testing and funding for therapeutics to treat COVID-19, and we are eager to put lenzilumab through further rigorous testing to contribute to the battle against this pandemic.”