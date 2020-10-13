DTE Energy Foundation to grant $1 million to support domestic violence shelters – and empower survivors – across Michigan

Detroit, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DTE Energy Foundation today announced it will award $1 million in grants to all 45 domestic violence shelters funded by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to help alleviate the significant financial and operational stress the shelter system has sustained due to COVID-19. These grants – awarded in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month – will better position shelters to meet the unique needs of domestic violence survivors during the pandemic, and to continue to provide the sanctuary, resources and support survivors need to find hope, build resiliency and heal.

Funding will help 45 shelters funded by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) offset unforeseen operating cost increases – and bolster resources and support – as pandemic exacerbates domestic violence statewide.

This $1 million commitment comes less than a year after the DTE Foundation awarded $400,000 in grants to domestic violence shelters funded by MDHHS.

“At the DTE Foundation, our aspiration is to be a force for good in communities across Michigan, and achieving that aspiration begins and ends with developing stable households and families,” said Lynette Dowler, president, DTE Foundation. “That’s why we’re taking a stand and expanding our commitment to addressing the basic human needs of domestic violence survivors, including children, across Michigan. Through the DTE Foundation’s $1 million commitment – and partnerships with shelters statewide – we’ll continue to create new pathways to safety and independence for survivors, and ultimately a healthier, more vital Michigan.”

COVID-19’s detrimental impact on Michigan’s survivors and shelter system

For many domestic violence survivors, the pandemic has worsened dangerous situations statewide. The increased time survivors and perpetrators have spent in their residences during the pandemic has, in general, expanded perpetrators’ access to survivors and reduced survivors’ opportunities to call for help.

“One in four women and one in seven men will experience abuse by an intimate partner in their lifetimes; that means our very own friends, family members and colleagues are represented in these statistics,” said Dowler. “Their stories often go untold, but today, through our voices and platform, the DTE Foundation once again declares this is simply unacceptable. We’ll continue to use our resources and influence to bring conversations about domestic violence to light, reduce the stigma associated with discussing this epidemic and speak loudly and passionately on behalf of those whose voices are often unheard.”