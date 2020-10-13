Elastic Partners with VetsinTech to Accelerate Veterans’ Careers in Tech

With nearly 18 million veterans in the U.S., underemployment is one of the greatest issues faced by veterans and by their spouses. According to a recent study by LinkedIn, veterans are 37% more likely to be underemployed than nonveterans.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack , today announced it has partnered with VetsinTech to enable veterans to accelerate their careers in tech. Elastic will join the VetsinTech employer coalition, where they will offer free training, mentorship, and professional development opportunities to veterans and active duty military transitioning from military to civilian life.

VetsinTech is a leading national non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based education, employment, and entrepreneurship programs. The organization connects global technology companies with its more than 30,000 members through training and career development programs.

The partnership with VetsinTech supports the organizations’ shared objective to support current and returning veterans who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new career in technology. Elastic has a large community of users across industries that use Elastic solutions to achieve their essential missions, including active duty military and veterans.

The partnership was announced at the ElasticON Global user conference public sector day. For more information about the program, please visit www.elastic.co/federal/veterans.

Supporting Quotes:

"Expanding community support with leading companies such as Elastic is the fuel that propels VetsinTech to help even more veterans embark on a meaningful career in the tech arena. We're grateful to Elastic for their recognition and support of our mission," noted Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech . "This partnership with Elastic exemplifies the power of tech organizations joining forces in a shared common vision of supporting our veterans through tech-based education, entrepreneurship and job opportunities."

. "This partnership with Elastic exemplifies the power of tech organizations joining forces in a shared common vision of supporting our veterans through tech-based education, entrepreneurship and job opportunities." “The U.S. public sector and military communities are essential and valued contributors to the Elastic community,” said Leah Sutton, senior vice president, Global HR at Elastic. “Our diverse and inclusive culture at Elastic is made possible by the contributions of employees with varied backgrounds and experiences. We are proud to count many veterans among our ranks and honored to partner with VetsinTech to provide even more veterans with the tools and resources necessary to advance their careers in tech.”

About VetsInTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 30,000 vets strong and 15 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new career in technology. Comprised of technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit that supports our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005309/en/