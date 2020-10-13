 

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Loop Industries, Inc. – LOOP

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 17:15  |  51   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) resulting from allegations that Loop may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 13, 2020, the investment analyst Hindenburg Research issued a report on the Company entitled “Loop Industries: Former Employees and Plastics Experts Blow The Whistle On This ‘Recycled’ Smoke And Mirrors Show[.]” The Hindenburg report alleged that, among other things, “[a] former Loop employee told us that Loop’s scientists, under pressure from CEO Daniel Solomita, were tacitly encouraged to lie about the results of the company’s process internally. We have obtained internal documents and photographs to support their claims.” Further, the Hindenburg report alleged that “[a]ccording to a former employee, Loop’s previous claims of breaking PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100% were ‘technically and industrially impossible[.]’” Finally, the Hindenburg report stated that “Executives from a division of key partner Thyssenkrupp, who Loop entered into a ‘global alliance agreement’ with in December 2018, told us their partnership is on ‘indefinite’ hold and that Loop ‘underestimated’ both costs and complexities of its process.”

On this news, shares of Loop fell sharply during intraday trading on October 13, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Loop’s investors. If you purchased shares of Loop, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1969.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Loop Industries Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization of Its Media and Entertainment ...
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results