Franworth and Thryv to Host REACH Mentoring and Leadership Event on October 21

Dallas, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise-focused growth equity firm Franworth and Thryv, Inc. the provider of Thryv software, the fully integrated, end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, announced today registration is now open for the REACH Mentoring and Leadership Event, taking place on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. EST. This free virtual event features engaging conversations with powerhouse leaders and industry trailblazers exploring the importance of mentorship and leadership, giving attendees exclusive access to valuable insight on building a successful brand and becoming a strong leader in business.

“Franworth is thrilled to be teaming up with Thryv to present the REACH Mentoring and Leadership Event, a unique opportunity to learn the secrets to success from some of the most recognized names in business and franchising today,” said Mike Skitzki, Franworth Operating Partner. “Throughout the event, we’ll explore each speaker’s perspective on how to lead and succeed, offering unparalleled access to tips and advice on how to successfully navigate the current business environment.”

Hosted by Franworth Operating Partner Mike Skitzki and Thryv Head of Corporate & Business Development Matthew Gourgeot, the REACH event lineup includes discussions with c-suite executives from leading brands and experts with decades of experience, including:

John Rotche, Founder and CEO of Franworth

Joe Walsh, CEO of Thryv

David Barr, 2019 IFA Chairman and Managing Partner of Franworth

Meg Roberts, CEO and President of The Lash Lounge

Dave Keil, President and COO of Franworth

Susan Boresow, President of TITLE Boxing Club

Dr. Kevin Elko, Top Rated Keynote Speaker, Trainer and Author

“This has been a challenging year for most of us in business. With that in mind, we’re excited to present the REACH Mentoring and Leadership Event to give distinguished leaders an opportunity to provide thoughtful perspective on how business owners and professionals can recover and grow,” said Matthew Gourgeot, Head of Corporate & Business Development at Thryv. “Our list of participants have been at the forefront of business recovery and survival plans and we look forward to having them share tangible recommendations on how to push through challenges and come out on top.”