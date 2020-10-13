 

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
Publication of a Prospectus

13 October 2020

SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Offer for Subscription

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc is pleased to announce that the Company has published a prospectus in relation to an offer for subscription for B ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer").

The Offer will open on 13 October 2020 and is expected to close no later than 5.00 p.m. on 1 April 2021 in relation to the tax year 2020/21, and will close at 5.00 p.m. on 28 May 2021 in relation to the tax year 2021/22 (unless, in either case, the Offer has been fully subscribed before these dates or earlier/later at the discretion of the Directors subject to a long stop date of 24 September 2021).

Pursuant to an Offer Agreement dated 13 October 2020 relating to the Offer between, among others, the Company and Seneca Partners Limited ("SPL"), the investment manager of the Company, SPL as the promoter of the Offer will receive a promoter fee of up to 5.5% of the application amount in relation to each accepted application (with reductions to the fee applying in certain cases (for instance, early applications under the Offer)). The aggregate amount of promoter fee to be paid to SPL under the Offer Agreement shall not exceed £340,000.

As SPL is a related party of the Company under the Listing Rules, the payment of a promoter fee by the Company to SPL, is a transaction to which Listing Rule 11.1.10R applies.

To obtain a copy of the Prospectus, free of charge, private investors and financial advisers should call Seneca Partners Limited on 01942 271746 or at 9 The Parks, Haydock WA12 0JQ. A downloadable version of the prospectus will also be available from the Company's website: www.senecavct.co.uk/key-documents. A copy of the Prospectus will shortly be provided to all  shareholders of the Company, depending on their expressed communication preferences.

The Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available to view at the online viewing facility of the National Storage Mechanism at the following website address: data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com
Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at richard.manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

John Davies
Seneca Partners Limited
01942 295 981
John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk


