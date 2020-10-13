 

CommerceWest Bank Awarded 2020 Community Bank of the Year and Best E-Newsletter IMPACT Awards

CommerceWest Bank (OTC:CWBK) won the Community Bank of the Year and Best E-Newsletter IMPACT Awards. The 2020 Internet Marketing Association IMPACT Awards exemplify best-in-class creativity, expertise and results achieved by the top practitioners, across every business segment.

CommerceWest Bank Awarded 2020 Community Bank of the Year and Best E-Newsletter IMPACT Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mr. Ivo Tjan, CEO of CommerceWest Bank said, “It is an honor to have won the Community Bank of the Year and Best E-Newsletter Impact Awards. The Bank has been working aggressively to assist both existing clients and new clients during these uncertain times.” He continued, “We have spoken to many business owners or CEOs in California that have not been satisfied with their banking relationship during this pandemic. CommerceWest has been able to offer them a refreshing perspective towards banking in a new digital world, while also providing our business community with hundreds of millions of dollars of new loans to help them through the challenges of 2020. The Bank remains one of the safest and strongest Banks in the nation.”

CommerceWest Bank is a California based full service commercial bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California. The Bank serves businesses throughout the state with an emphasis on clients in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside Counties. We are a full service business bank and offer a wide range of commercial banking services, including concierge services, remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans, and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. “BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE”



