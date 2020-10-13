Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 9. October, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKS 33 0321
|ISIN
|IS0000032191
|IS0000021251
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|0
|0
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|44,893,000,000
|39,439,319,842
