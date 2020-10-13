 

Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 17:31  |  53   |   |   

As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 9. October, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKS 33 0321
ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000021251
Additional issuance (nominal) 0 0
Total outstanding (nominal) 44,893,000,000 39,439,319,842

Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
First Majestic Produces 3.2M Oz Silver and 25,771 Oz Gold (5.2M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Third ...
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321
07.10.20
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321 (market making begins)
01.10.20
Mitigating measures protect living standards and boost resilience
30.09.20
Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect
29.09.20
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0215 - RIKV 21 0915
25.09.20
Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 0215 - RIKV 21 0915
22.09.20
Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515
18.09.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515
16.09.20
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 23 0515