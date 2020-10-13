Implanet Reports Revenue of €1.75 Million For Q3 2020, Marking the Resumption of Surgeries in France and Abroad

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP), (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces its revenue for the third quarter and first nine months to September 30, 2020.

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of Implanet, commented: “In keeping with the signs observed before the summer, the third quarter has confirmed the gradual resumption in Spine and Knee operations. During the period, we recorded a similar level of activity to that seen in the third quarter of 2019, which itself was significantly up over the previous year’s figure. We have put all the elements in place to benefit from this upturn. Our direct activity, which accounts for 82% of Implanet’s business, recorded a significant rally of +12% in the third quarter of 2020. In France and Europe, the situation is gradually improving. Activity is positive in the United States, supported by the resumption of our partnerships, notably with SeaSpine. We are continuing our efforts to accompany this upturn and meet customer requirements while anticipating continued changes in the public health situation. Implanet will make the most of the end of the year by activating every lever at its disposal”.