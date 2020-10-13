Harris Williams Advises Indulge Desserts Intermediate Holdings, LLC on its Sale to Emmi Group

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised Indulge Desserts Intermediate Holdings, LLC (Indulge Desserts), a portfolio company of AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC (AUA Private Equity), on its sale to Emmi Group (Emmi). Indulge Desserts is a manufacturer of premium gourmet desserts, offering a full line of American and international, all-natural products to the foodservice and retail markets across the U.S. The transaction was led by Tim Alexander, Brant Cash and Brant Wilczek of the Harris Williams Consumer Group and Andreas Poth of the firm’s Frankfurt office.

“Indulge Desserts is known for its globally inspired dessert offerings and innovative spirit, and has found an ideal partner in Emmi,” said Brant Cash, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are excited to have had the opportunity to facilitate this strategic partnership, in a deal that extends our successful track record advising clients in the baking industry.”

“Indulge Desserts has grown steadily under AUA Private Equity’s ownership and now offers Emmi access to its long-standing customer relationships in the foodservice, retail and e-commerce channels. With its strong market position in the U.S., this combination will allow Emmi to expand its desserts business into the growing North American market,” said Brant Wilczek, a vice president at Harris Williams.

Indulge Desserts brings together four Greater New York area companies specializing in the production of premium gourmet desserts: Taste it Presents, Cannoli Factory, Love & Quiches and Joey’s. This platform enables Indulge Desserts to offer its customers – in the foodservice sector, retail and e-commerce segments – a comprehensive range of American and international desserts. The activities of the company are spread across four highly flexible and versatile manufacturing facilities in the New York metropolitan area.

AUA Private Equity is a New York based, operationally-focused, lower-middle market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer products and services sectors with a particular focus on family-owned businesses or companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Private Equity makes equity investments of $20 to $75 million in companies that generate in excess of $5 million in EBITDA.