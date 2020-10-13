 

Getlink SE Information Relating to the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights which Form the Share Capital - Notice Referred to Under Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code

Getlink SE (Paris: GET)

 

Getlink SE

Société Européenne

RCS Paris 483 385 142

3 rue La Boétie, 75008 Paris

Number of ordinary shares in issue (1)

550,000,000

Number of voting rights theoretical (2) (3)

690,053,448

Date

30 September 2020

Total number of exercisable voting rights at 30 September 2020 and not including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended: 677,710,299.

(1) The share capital is divided into 550,000,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.40 and 2,269 preference shares of a nominal value of €0.01.

(2) Theoretical Number: calculated on the basis of all shares, including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(3) A double voting right is set out for ordinary shares under Article 11 of the Company’s by-laws to all fully paid-up ordinary shares which can be shown to have been held by the same shareholder in registered form for two years.

