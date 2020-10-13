 

Oxurion NV appoints Tom Graney, CFA as Chief Financial Officer

Oxurion NV appoints Tom Graney, CFA as Chief Financial Officer

Boston-based former Vertex and Generation Bio CFO Brings Significant Operational, US Capital Markets and Investor Relations Expertise

Leuven, Belgium and Boston, MA, USA; 13th October 2020 – 5.45 p.m. CETOxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care therapies for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Graney as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Graney will begin his role on 14th October and will be based in Boston, MA, US. He will succeed Dominique Vanfleteren who, according to plan, is leaving Oxurion to pursue other interests. 

Mr. Graney will be responsible for the extension and execution of the financial strategy to support Oxurion's ambitious global growth plans, including the important US market.

Tom has over 25 years’ experience in senior finance, strategy and operational roles including capital raising, accounting, and audit. He most recently served as CFO at Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO), a non-viral gene therapy company based in Cambridge, MA, where he led all of the company’s financial operations.

Prior to joining Generation Bio, Tom was Senior Vice President (SVP) and CFO at Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), one of the world’s most highly valued biotech companies, with a multi-billion-dollar turnover. At Vertex Tom was responsible for financial strategy and operations including finance, accounting, and internal audit functions.

Prior to Vertex, he was the CFO and SVP of Finance and Corporate Strategy at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company. Before joining Ironwood, Tom spent 20 years with Johnson & Johnson, serving in various roles in the US and abroad, including being Worldwide VP of Finance and CFO of Ethicon, a major medical device company, and VP and CFO of Janssen Pharmaceuticals NA, a major pharmaceutical company in North America.

Tom is currently on the board of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical stage Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative diseases.

Tom holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Delaware and a Master of Business Administration in marketing, finance, and international business from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Tom is also a CFA charterholder.

