Notification on the disposal of voting rights

Grigeo AB received the notifications from Ginvildos investicija UAB, Vigmantas Kažukauskas, Romualdas Degutis, Norimantas Stankevičius and Saulius Martinkevičius on disposal of voting rights (see attachments). The reason for crossing the threshold – changes in legal regulation. The declared threshold that was crossed – 5%.
Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
(+370-5) 243 58 01
- Notification on the disposal of the voting rights_Ginvildos investicija UAB
- Notification on the disposal of the voting rights_Vigmantas Kažukauskas
- Notification on the disposal of the voting rights_Romualdas Degutis
- Notification on the disposal of the voting rights_Norimantas Stankevičius
- Notification on the disposal of the voting rights_Saulius Martinkevičius
