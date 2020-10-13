 

Saint Jean Carbon Closes Books on Private Placement

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce that it has closed its books with respect to the private placement announced on August 26, 2020 (the “Offering”).

The Company raised a total of $197,625 by issuance of 7,905,000 units (“Common Units”) at a price of $0.025 per Common Unit.

Each Common Unit consisted of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”) and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitled the holder to acquire one (1) additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Common Units to preserve the Company’s existing operations and for general corporate and administrative purposes. The breakdown of the intended use of proceeds for the ensuing 6-month period is shown in the table below:

Purpose Amount
Outstanding payables $65,000
Continuing operations $72,625
Monthly recurring costs $42,000
Closing costs and AGM $18,000
Gross Proceeds $197,625

Although the Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering as described above, the actual allocation of net proceeds may vary from the uses set forth above, depending on future operations or unforeseen events or opportunities.

All securities issued as part of the Offering are subject to a four month and one (1) day hold period.

About Saint Jean

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Saint Jean Carbon Inc.
William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board and President

Information Contact:
Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com
Tel: (250) 381-6181

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

