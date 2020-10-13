Daily weighted average price of shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 5/10/2020 FR0010259150 695 86.4140 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 5/10/2020 FR0010259150 189 86.3259 CHIX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 5/10/2020 FR0010259150 92 86.9 TRQX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 5/10/2020 FR0010259150 99 86.6500 BATE

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/10/2020 FR0010259150 8,401 86.8097 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/10/2020 FR0010259150 7,304 84.4153 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/10/2020 FR0010259150 2,500 84.42 CHIX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/10/2020 FR0010259150 500 83.84 TRQX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/10/2020 FR0010259150 500 83.90 BATE

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 8/10/2020 FR0010259150 0 - -

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/10/2020 FR0010259150 5,152 84.0830 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/10/2020 FR0010259150 2,000 84.1040 CHIX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/10/2020 FR0010259150 1,000 84.0662 TRQX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/10/2020 FR0010259150 1,000 84.0864 BATE

Total 29,432 85.0530

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

