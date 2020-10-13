IPSEN Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 10/05/2020 and 10/09/2020
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
Platform
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
695
86.4140
XPAR
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
189
86.3259
CHIX
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
92
86.9
TRQX
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
99
86.6500
BATE
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8,401
86.8097
XPAR
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
7,304
84.4153
XPAR
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
2,500
84.42
CHIX
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
500
83.84
TRQX
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
500
83.90
BATE
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
0
-
-
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
5,152
84.0830
XPAR
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
2,000
84.1040
CHIX
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
1,000
84.0662
TRQX
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
1,000
84.0864
BATE
29,432
85.0530
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005147/en/
