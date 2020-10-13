 

IPSEN Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 10/05/2020 and 10/09/2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 18:00  |  46   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date Identification code of the financial instrument

Daily total volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

5/10/2020 FR0010259150

695

86.4140

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

5/10/2020 FR0010259150

189

86.3259

CHIX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

5/10/2020 FR0010259150

92

86.9

TRQX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

5/10/2020 FR0010259150

99

86.6500

BATE

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

6/10/2020 FR0010259150

8,401

86.8097

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

7/10/2020 FR0010259150

7,304

84.4153

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

7/10/2020 FR0010259150

2,500

84.42

CHIX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

7/10/2020 FR0010259150

500

83.84

TRQX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

7/10/2020 FR0010259150

500

83.90

BATE

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

8/10/2020 FR0010259150

0

-

-

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/10/2020 FR0010259150

5,152

84.0830

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/10/2020 FR0010259150

2,000

84.1040

CHIX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/10/2020 FR0010259150

1,000

84.0662

TRQX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/10/2020 FR0010259150

1,000

84.0864

BATE

 

Total

29,432

85.0530

 

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Ipsen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization of Its Media and Entertainment ...
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
New Gold Reports Third Quarter Operational Results
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Ipsen:  Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company
08.10.20
Ipsen to Present 12 Abstracts at the 11th World Congress for Neurorehabilitation (WCNR) Virtual Congress Taking Place Jointly With the 35th Congress of the French Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (SOFMER)1-13
06.10.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 09/28/2020 and 10/02/2020
29.09.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of transactions in own shares between 09/21/2020 and 09/25/2020
25.09.20
Ipsen Appoints Philippe Lopes-Fernandes as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
22.09.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 09/14/2020 and 09/18/2020
19.09.20
ESMO 2020: Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in Combination With Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrates Significant Survival Benefits in Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma in Pivotal Phase III CheckMate -9ER Trial
18.09.20
ESMO 2020: Phase II CLARINET FORTE Results Show Increasing Dose Frequencies of Somatuline Autogel (lanreotide) Allows Patients with NETs to Delay Treatment Escalation by up to 8.3 Months
15.09.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 09/07/2020 and 09/11/2020
14.09.20
Ipsen: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company