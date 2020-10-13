 

DGAP-Adhoc Covestro AG: Covestro launches capital increase with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights through accelerated bookbuilding

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2020, 18:04  |  103   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Covestro AG: Covestro launches capital increase with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights through accelerated bookbuilding

13-Oct-2020 / 18:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH A PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL

October 13, 2020 - Today, the Board of Management of Covestro AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved on a capital increase against cash contributions through partial utilization of the Authorized Capital. The share capital of Covestro will be increased by approximately 6 % by issuing new no-par value ordinary bearer shares against cash contributions under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights. The company targets gross proceeds of approximately EUR 450 million. The new shares will carry dividend rights for the fiscal year 2020.

The new shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The private placement will be initiated immediately after this notification. With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Board of Management will determine and thereafter announce the placement price and the final gross proceeds following the conclusion of the accelerated bookbuilding process. Following the private placement, Covestro will be subject to a lock-up of 90 days. During this time the company is obligated, among others not to issue further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares or to conduct a further capital increase. The lock-up is subject to market standard exemptions.

