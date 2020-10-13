 

The Hartford Marks 100th Anniversary In Asylum Hill With $10 Million Commitment

The Hartford, which has been headquartered for more than 200 years in its namesake city, commemorates its centennial anniversary in Asylum Hill with a $10 million commitment to the neighborhood over the next five years. Funding will focus on supporting the most pressing needs of community members based on findings from The Hartford’s Asylum Hill Neighborhood Survey.

“The Hartford is proud to continue its long-standing support of the Asylum Hill neighborhood, the place we’ve called home for 100 years,” said Kathy Bromage, chief marketing and communications officer for The Hartford. “The strong partnerships we’ve built with nonprofits in the neighborhood have positioned us well to take action and continue to foster a safe, strong and successful community.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said, “The Hartford has been an anchor institution in the city of Hartford for 200 years, and their commitment to the Hartford community has been extraordinary. I’m deeply grateful for The Hartford’s commitment to the city and to the Asylum Hill neighborhood in particular, and look forward to working closely with The Hartford as they make this significant neighborhood investment over the next five years.”

To mark the anniversary, The Hartford surveyed individuals and non-profits in Asylum Hill, between August and September 2020 to identify the areas of most need. Based on these findings, the company plans to increase its focus on programs that promote job readiness, housing stability and greater safety in Asylum Hill with current partners such as The Village for Families and Children, United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut and Northside Institutions Neighborhood Alliance. The Hartford will also partner with the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association and support the development of their strategic plan to improve quality of life in the neighborhood.

Survey results show that 68% of community members feel that quality of life in the neighborhood is slightly better or the same over the past five years due to: increased community involvement of residents; improved physical conditions of some areas; and greater support and collaboration among non-profits. However, the neighborhood remains concerned about:

  • Employment/job resources (55%)
  • Housing/homelessness resources (52%)
  • Crime/safety resources (51%)

The survey also reveals that COVID-19 magnified many latent issues already facing the Asylum Hill neighborhood. The areas impacted the most due to the pandemic include:

