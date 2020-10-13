WISeKey’S AIoT SOLUTIONS OFFER THE BEST PROTECTION AGAINST CYBER ATTACKS ON CONNECTED CARS

WISeKey entered the connected cars security segment in 2019 when Daimler AG started to use its technology to validate the authenticity of different vehicle components, protect onboard communication between vehicle components and provide over-the-air software updates. The automotive industry is facing a major cybersecurity challenge due to digitalization: Big Data coming from multiple connected sources in the car including its operating system is only getting larger and more complex, making it increasingly difficult for connected cars manufacturers to analyze and protect the connected car against cyber threats. The best way to cut through the data clutter and identify potential attacks is by leveraging AI for behavioral analysis of the data.

Additionally, WISeKey PKI’s authentication certificates are used by employees, dealers and suppliers to access car components to diagnose mechanical/technical issues and update software, from any location. The WISeKey PKI platform also allows users to securely interact with a car’s smart features using smartphones and other devices that includes the integration of WISeKey IoT and PKI with the manufacturer’s connected car solutions allowing them to authenticate legitimate car components and enable owners to securely interact with the car’s smart features.

“As the connected car industry continues to evolve, essentially becoming software on a metal shield, cars are vulnerable to the very same threats and attacks as home computers, laptops and smartphones. Unless appropriate cybersecurity measures are implemented, hackers can remotely access the vehicle’s computer system, manipulate the brakes, engine, and transmission. Our tamperproof chips and embedded software are designed to prevent and protect connected cars against hacking,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey.