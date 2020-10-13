Transaction in Own Shares

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

13 October 2020

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 13 October 2020 the company purchased 202,360 ordinary shares at a price of 71.13 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 202,430,041 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.