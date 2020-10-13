Birth of DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL Ltd, company listed on the ASX stock exchange in Sydney, Australia

Dardilly, October 13, 2020 at 6PM

Initiated during last spring (see press release of March 12, 2020), the merger project between Delta Drone South Africa and the Australian company Parazero Ltd is taking shape and should be completed before the end of 2020, as evidenced by the official press release published in Australia under the supervision of the ASX - Australian Securities Exchange.

https://asx.api.markitdigital.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02293270- ...

1 – The outline of Delta Drone International Ltd

For a better understanding of the operation, the main steps are as follows:

The merger of Delta Drone South Africa (a company incorporated under South African law, parent of the operating companies Rocketmine Ltd Pty, Rocketmine Ghana, Rocketmine Australia and DSL Africa) with the Australian company Parazero Ltd (the parent of the Israeli company Parazero IL) will result in the creation of a group which will be renamed DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL Ltd.

Delta Drone International Ltd will be an Australian company listed on the ASX Sydney Stock Exchange.

Following the operation, Delta Drone (France) will be the first shareholder of Delta Drone International Ltd and will have vocation to become the majority shareholder: Delta Drone (France) obtained from the FIRB - Federal Investment Review Board (public organism attached to Ministry of Finance) approval to own more than 65% of an Australian company.

The fundraising required by the ASX, ranging between Aus$ 3.5M and Aus$ 5M, will provide Delta Drone International Ltd with sufficient financial resources to self-finance its development plan (this fundraising will be carried out in November, prior to the re-listing on the Sydney Stock Exchange).

When re-listed, the market capitalization of Delta Drone International Ltd will be at least Aus $ 15 M.

DD international will be managed by Eden Attias (Chairman) and Christopher Clark (CEO), the latter being expected to settle permanently with his family in Australia (Adelaide).

As a reminder, in the course of last April, Delta Drone South Africa created a subsidiary called Rocketmine Australia, in order to settle an operational base to start and develop activities in Australia. Based in Adelaide (South Australia), Rocketmine Australia obtained on July 29, 2020 the official approval of CASA - Civil Aviation Safety Authority necessary to operate civilian drones for professional use.