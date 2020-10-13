 

AB Science announces that results from masitinib study AB07015 in severe asthma have been selected for presentation at an ATS symposium held on 16th October, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020   

Paris, 13 October 2020, 6pm

Results from masitinib study AB07015 in severe asthma selected for presentation at an American Thoracic Society (ATS) symposium held on 16th October, 2020

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that results from masitinib study AB07015 in severe asthma have been selected for presentation at an upcoming American Thoracic Society (ATS) symposium.

The ATS Allergy, Immunology, and Inflammation Assembly will host a virtual symposium on October 16, 2020 at 10 am (Eastern Standard Time). This is a chaired virtual meeting during which selected abstracts from the ATS 2020 International Conference (ATS 2020 Virtual) are presented live with questions from moderators and audience.  

Pascal Chanez, Professor of Respiratory Diseases at Aix-Marseille University, France, will present the results of masitinib as a treatment of severe corticosteroid-dependent asthma.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Session Title:                  Late Breaking Clinical Trials in Airway Diseases
Date and time:              Friday, October 16th at 10 am (Eastern Standard Time)
Presentation Title:       Masitinib Significantly Decreases the Rate of Asthma Exacerbations in Patients with Severe Asthma Uncontrolled by Oral Corticosteroids: A Phase 3 Multicenter Study

Registration details are shown below:
https://thoracic.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEvceyrqTIjGNXFa7z-dd2tA-gx ...

The full abstract [1] has been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, 2020 Volume 201. https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/book/10.1164/ajrccm-conference.2020.B9 ....

ATS is one of the world’s largest meetings for pulmonary medicine professionals and has been historically well-attended by key opinion leaders and decision-makers in asthma research and healthcare policy. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 ATS International Conference in Philadelphia, USA was cancelled with select elements of the conference content now provided as a virtual format.

Pascal Chanez said: “Selection of this abstract for live webcast as part of the ATS virtual symposium on Clinical Trials in Airway Diseases, is an indication of masitinib’s potential impact on the treatment landscape in severe asthma”.

Olivier Hermine (President of the Scientific Committee of AB Science and member of the Académie des Sciences in France) said: “There is a strong rationale to develop masitinib in severe asthma with research implicating mast cells and PDFGR signaling as being crucial factors for initiating, promoting and sustaining pathophysiological processes that drive asthma exacerbations and structural changes of the airway in severe asthmatics [2–6].  Moreover, increased mast cell activity is associated with both eosinophilic (Th2-high) and non-eosinophilic (Th2-low) asthma” [7].

