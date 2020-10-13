Chart Industries Signs Strategic Commercial Hydrogen MOU with McPhy

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NASDAQ: GTLS), a leading global manufacturer of liquefaction and cryogenic equipment serving multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas end markets, including hydrogen, today announced of its firm undertaking to subscribe to the share capital increase initiated today by McPhy (Euronext Paris: MCPHY – ISIN: FR0011742329) for an amount of 30 million euros, which will result in approximately c. 4.3% of the capital of McPhy, post completion of an anticipated 150 million euros capital offering (expected close tomorrow, October 14, 2020). McPhy specializes in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment.



In conjunction with the strategic investment, Chart and McPhy also executed a commercial Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”). The MoU between McPhy and Chart is intended to set the pace of commercial collaboration to stimulate new hydrogen demand for the parties’ respective equipment and solutions globally, by identifying new customers and projects. Chart and McPhy will also work on studying options to scale up projects for production, storage, transport and fueling in all addressable markets. Included at the end of this release is a supplemental presentation that describes the agreement and expanded addressable market for Chart’s hydrogen business by 2023 to $1.1 billion.