Chart Industries Signs Strategic Commercial Hydrogen MOU with McPhy
ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NASDAQ: GTLS), a leading global manufacturer of liquefaction and cryogenic equipment serving multiple applications in
the energy and industrial gas end markets, including hydrogen, today announced of its firm undertaking to subscribe to the share capital increase initiated today by McPhy (Euronext Paris: MCPHY –
ISIN: FR0011742329) for an amount of 30 million euros, which will result in approximately c. 4.3% of the capital of McPhy, post completion of an anticipated 150 million euros capital offering
(expected close tomorrow, October 14, 2020). McPhy specializes in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment.
In conjunction with the strategic investment, Chart and McPhy also executed a commercial Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”). The MoU between McPhy and Chart is intended to set the pace of commercial collaboration to stimulate new hydrogen demand for the parties’ respective equipment and solutions globally, by identifying new customers and projects. Chart and McPhy will also work on studying options to scale up projects for production, storage, transport and fueling in all addressable markets. Included at the end of this release is a supplemental presentation that describes the agreement and expanded addressable market for Chart’s hydrogen business by 2023 to $1.1 billion.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chart Industries as a strategic investor and partner, bringing deep expertise in their hydrogen-related applications,” stated Laurent Carme, McPhy Chief Executive Officer, “We anticipate new commercial opportunities in hydrogen across Europe and globally through this partnership.”
Chart’s 23 global locations for manufacturing equipment, including 10 in Europe, offer capabilities to manufacture hydrogen equipment in China, India, Europe and the United States. We look forward to working together with McPhy to accelerate the change of scale for McPhy’s manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, we view the opportunity to work commercially with other shareholders of McPhy, including anchor investors EDF Pulse Croissance, Ecotechnologies Fund managed by Bpifrance Investissement and Technip Energies as particularly significant, in light of the recent European Union clean energy stimulus package as well as France’s recently released 7 billion euro plan to use hydrogen in industrial processes and transport to cut its carbon dioxide output by 6 million tons by 2030. With the intense and extensive government and private industry progress around the world for the utilization of hydrogen as a key part of the clean energy destination, covering the full value chain to offer cost competitive and scalable solutions will create a unique position for our partnership to play a leadership role in the global buildout of competitive zero-carbon hydrogen and on the decarbonization of industrial processes, energy storage and mobility. This industry is so blessed (pun intended), even Pope Francis has a hydrogen-powered car now!
