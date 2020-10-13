 

United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 18:30  |  21   |   |   

UAE signs agreement underpinning peaceful collaboration in planetary exploration, science

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Arab Emirates Space Agency has announced that it has signed the Artemis Accords, an international treaty that aims to further cement the principles of peaceful collaboration and co-existence in the exploration of space, planetary science and space engineering, and paving the way for Lunar and Martian exploration.

"We have ourselves benefited from many fruitful partnerships as we have evolved our own space programme," Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister for Advanced Technology and Chair of the UAE Space Agency said. "As a result, we have also been able to make increasingly effective contributions to international efforts to push the boundaries in our shared human knowledge and understanding of our universe."

The Artemis Accords covers several high-level principles to strengthen collaboration and governance in the next era of space exploration. It reaffirms the principles in the Outer Space Treaty and promotes a positive commercial interpretation of activities on celestial bodies. It underpins a number of important areas, including transparency, rendering emergency assistance to astronauts in distress, respecting heritage and the public release of scientific data for all to enjoy.

The UAE Space Program has evolved from the country being a buyer and operator of satellites to building its own space systems engineering capabilities, with collaborations including partnerships in South Korea, Japan, Russia, the US and European Union. The Emirates Mars Mission in particular is a truly international collaboration, involving US-based academic partners, US and European science contributors and a Japanese launch partner.

"From agreeing basic standards regarding the interoperability of systems through to underpinning important principles of safety and standards to guide operational excellence, the Accords help us to work together for the benefit of all. It is in this spirit that we welcome this initiative NASA has taken to strengthen the broad principles of peaceful human collaboration and co-existence in space," said Al Amiri.

Transparency, public registration and deconflicting activities are all core to the Accords, which will also help to build future multilateral discussions at the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and other international forums.

"Everything we learn from our journeys to space helps us in our understanding of our fragile world and the planetary systems that sustain humanity. Our commitment to scientific research, planetary science and space systems engineering is rooted in our desire to nurture and build opportunities for our young people, to further our nation's development," Amiri stated.

About The UAE Space Agency

The UAE Space Agency (UAESA) was launched in 2014 with a vision to establish The Emirates as a leader and key stakeholder in space and to inspire future generations of Emiratis to actively pursue career ambitions in this field.

Through preparing highly skilled professionals and enhancing research and development in the field, launching space programs and fostering strategic partnerships, UAESA also contributes to the national economy and aids sustainable development. As part of its overarching goal, the Agency seeks to facilitate an Arab exploration of outer space, build a space industry in the region and advance regional and national capabilities in this sector.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
World Thrombosis Day Campaign Shines Spotlight on the Life-Threatening Connection Between ...
Cargobase Reports 273% Growth by Helping Companies Navigate COVID-19 Crisis
Beyond the COVID-19 Crisis: Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Intelligent Mobility Summit to Highlight Role of Digital Transformation in ...
New Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore to Transform Customer Experience through ...
BioGX Announces FDA Emergency Use Authorization Submission of Extraction-Free Direct RT-PCR Test ...
JA Solar Supplies Modules for the First Floating PV Plants in Spain and Malaysia
Allergy Shots Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during the 2020-2030
Supercapacitors Increasingly Preferred for Wind Power, Reports IDTechEx
Cigna's Latest Cigna COVID-19 Study Reveals Widespread Financial Anxiety
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
VELO Hosts "Mocktoberfest" McLaren Racing's Official Eifel Grand Prix Afterparty Headlined By DJ ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease