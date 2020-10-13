Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Following the release, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of Ford’s senior management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their third quarter 2020 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions on the call.

Access Information – Wednesday, October 28 Ford Earnings Call: 5:00 p.m. ET Toll-Free: 1.877.870.8664 International: 1.970.297.2423 Password: Ford Earnings Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

Replay – Available after 8:00 p.m. ET on October 28 through November 4 Toll-Free: 1.855.859.2056 International: 1.404.537.3406 Conference ID: 9677173 Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005906/en/