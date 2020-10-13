 

Source Capital, Inc. Announces Portfolio and Stock Repurchase Update

The portfolio managers for Source Capital, Inc. (the “Fund”) continue to implement actions they believe will enhance value for stockholders over the long term. As discussed in the last press release dated September 16, 2020, the portfolio managers look to further increase the Fund’s exposure to private credit and now target at least 12% to be invested in or committed to the private lending asset class by year-end 2020.1 The portfolio managers for the Fund have successfully invested in private credit for certain of its FPA open-end mutual funds for more than a decade. Stockholders in Source can benefit from the Fund’s closed-end fund (CEF) structure, which allows a much greater percentage of the portfolio to be invested in such higher yielding, less liquid assets because a CEF does not have the daily liquidity needs of an open-end mutual fund.

In furtherance of the goal to continue to enhance value for stockholders, the Fund will also seek to obtain a committed credit facility by early 2021.2 The Fund had previously been managed with leverage from 1972 to 2012. The portfolio managers removed leverage in 2012, which was in the form of preferred stock with a high cost 8.7% dividend yield, when yields dropped to levels that made it less accretive. A more favorable spread exists today thanks to the low cost of debt capital and the opportunity to invest in higher yielding investments, which we believe justifies some leverage in the Fund.

On October 12, 2020, the Fund closed at a discount to NAV of 11.5%, less than the Fund’s 52-week average discount of 13.6%. During the first week of the Fund’s reinstated stock repurchase program (the “Program”) that began October 5, the Fund repurchased shares at an average weighted discount to net asset value (NAV) of 10.3%. In order to facilitate the repurchase of a greater number of shares at accretive prices, the Program has been updated to lower the discount to NAV share repurchase threshold. Effective October 14, the Fund is authorized to make open-market repurchases of its common stock at such times as the Fund’s shares trade at greater than a 5% discount3 to the Fund’s NAV, when in the portfolio managers’ judgment such repurchases would benefit stockholders.4

