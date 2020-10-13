 

DSG Global Completes Installations at Five Golf Courses and Discusses Final Version of Pacer Arriving This Week, Pending Delivery of Automobiles from Skywell Automobile Group and Zhejiang Jonway Group

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), and subsidiary divisions, announced the installation of its fleet management products at five more golf courses and awaits delivery of multiple Electric Vehicles from both Skywell and Jonway.

The company installed the proprietary text and tag system at Wolfridge Golf Course located in Angora in Northern Minnesota, owned and designed by Keith Ojanen. https://wolfridgegolf.com/

Vantage Tag installed eighty five tag golf systems at Ironwood Golf Club in Fishers, Indiana. The twenty seven-hole course consists of three separate nine-hole courses. https://www.indianagolf.com/golfcourses/coursedetail.cfm?recordid=7375

The company installed seventy two tag golf units at Grey Eagle Golf Club also in Fishers, Indiana. Gray Eagle Golf Club features 18 holes that include bent grass tees, greens and fairways. https://grayeaglegolf.com/

The company also installed ninety tag text units at Tulare Golf Course in Tulare, California. Tulare Golf Course is open to the public and is a 6,762 yard, 18-hole layout with Bent Grass Poa greens, Bermuda fairways, and tees. The Course is located in South Central California between Fresno and Bakersfield. https://tularegolf.com/

The latest installation was seventy six tag golf and four tag turf systems at Penderbrook Golf Club in Fairfax, Virginia. Penderbrook Golf Club is a picturesque 18-hole par 71 championship golf course. http://penderbrookgolfclub.com/

The company anticipates three additional installations next week with numerous courses seeking our Infinity system and the Pacer single rider golf cars. Numerous containers to satisfy demand for the Pacer will be ordered later this month to supplement the units that have already arrived.

“We are pleased about the continued sales and installations for our industry leading fleet management platform. We typically are installing on four to six new golf courses a month and that number seems to be escalating, further validating our place in the industry and the quality of our products. In addition, we are expecting delivery of electric vehicles to our Imperium Centre at Fairfield CA and Vancouver British Columbia, Canada from both the Skywell and Jonway within four weeks,” comment Bob Silzer, President and CEO of DSG Global.

