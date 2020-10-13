VERB Appoints Mitch Bledsoe as Chief Information Officer and Julie Holdren as Chief Product Officer

Seasoned executives with over 45 years of combined experience to strengthen VERB senior management team

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced the appointments of Mitch Bledsoe as Chief Information Officer and Julie Holdren as Chief Product Officer. The new executives will be instrumental in driving the Company’s product solutions and scaling its global information technology (IT) infrastructure.



Mr. Bledsoe joins VERB with decades of leadership under his belt, including nearly 20 years of strategic IT senior leadership experience across the high tech, financial services, advertising and retail industries. He has served as vice president at ALLDATA, Assurant, iHeartMedia and First American Corporation, leading multiple domestic and international teams through successful large-scale product development efforts, legacy modernizations, corporate applications, and the buildout and maintenance of IT infrastructure.

Ms. Holdren brings to the team 25 years in executive-level operations and product management positions within multiple technology companies. She was recognized as SmartCEO magazine’s top CPO for executive management. Ms. Holdren has testified before the U.S. Senate on technology workforce issues and has also served on the White House Millennium Council and Boards of Directors of the Girl Scouts of the Nation’s Capital, the Alexandria, Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Washington Board of Trade. Ms. Holdren holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from George Mason University, where she has been named Alumnus of the Year and received the Outstanding Engineering Entrepreneurial award from the School of Engineering.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mitch and Julie to the VERB team,” said VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia. “I’ve talked about our hyper-growth initiatives as well as our ongoing efforts to ensure that our infrastructure can accommodate that growth. The addition of Mitch and Julie will provide the depth of knowledge, skill and experience we need to accomplish both and I’m thrilled that they’ve been able to hit the ground running. I’ve got great expectations for our team and am excited for what we are planning to deliver for our shareholders.”