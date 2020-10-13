 

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Ken Vecchione, President and CEO and Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and CFO will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 23, 2020 to discuss the Company's performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 using the pass code 4467607 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/wal201016.html

The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay October 23rd after 2:00 p.m. ET until November 23rd at 9:00 a.m. ET by dialing 1-877-344-7529 using the pass code 10148637.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $30 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. The company has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020, and was named #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.

