P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7907 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after November 16, 2020 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2020, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on October 23, 2020.

