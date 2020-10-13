 

P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7907 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after November 16, 2020 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2020, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on October 23, 2020.

P&G has been paying a dividend for 130 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 64 consecutive years.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

