 

Leclanché SA clarifies that it has no commercial or shareholding connection with former spin-off, Leclanché Capacitors

13-Oct-2020

13-Oct-2020 / 18:43 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leclanché SA clarifies that it has no commercial or shareholding connection with former spin-off, Leclanché Capacitors

- Leclanché SA confirms that there are no links between the two different companies

- Leclanché SA respects all social norms and has nothing to do with the strike


YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 13th October 2020 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) one of the world's leading energy storage companies, has no commercial involvement nor shareholding rights with Leclanché Capacitors whose employees have gone on strike.

Leclanché Capacitors is a former spin-off company and has been a separate entity from Leclanché SA since the 1st of December 2004 with no business links whatsoever. When the two companies split, Leclanché SA provided use of branding rights to the business acquirer. However, the two entities are fully different companies and address different markets with different products.

Leclanché SA has recently announced the installation of a highly automated state-of-the-art battery module assembly line in Yverdon to support its rapidly growing orderbook. The battery manufacturer continues to invest and grow in Yverdon. The Company has more than doubled its employees in Yverdon from 63 in January 2018 to 140 in August 2020.

"The confusion between the two companies is very unfortunate as despite their common origins the two companies have been growing in completely separated ways for almost 16 years. We are convinced that Yverdon is a competitive site for our industrial activity with access to good talent pool in the area," says Anil Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer of Leclanché SA.

 

About Leclanché

Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation and the Company is a trusted provider of energy storage solutions globally. This coupled with the Company's culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is the only listed pure play energy storage company in the world, organised along three business units: stationary storage solutions, e-Transport solutions and specialty batteries systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

