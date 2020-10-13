Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Otter Tail Corporation will issue a news release announcing third quarter 2020 earnings results after market close on Monday, November 2, 2020 and will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the corporation’s financial and operating performance.

Accompanying slides will be posted on the corporation’s website before the webcast begins. To access the live webcast, go to www.ottertail.com/presentations and select “Webcast.” Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any software required to listen. A copy of the webcast will be available on the corporation’s website shortly after the call.