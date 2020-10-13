 

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:00 am CDT. The related earnings press release will be issued Monday, October 19, 2020 at 6:00 am CDT.

The conference call will be hosted by Ty Abston, Chairman and CEO, Cappy Payne, SEVP and CFO, and Shalene Jacobson, EVP and CRO. All conference attendees must register before the call at https://www.gnty.com/register. The conference materials will be available by accessing the Investor Relations page on our website, www.gnty.com. A recording of the conference call will be available by 1:00 pm CDT the day of the call and remain available through October 30, 2020 on our Investor Relations webpage.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 31 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of June 30, 2020, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.7 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.2 billion. Visit gnty.com for more information.

