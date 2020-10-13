 

Nokia and Area X.O accelerate 5G mission-critical van on cross-Canada tour

  • Touring Mission Critical Van, equipped with Nokia 4.9G/LTE and 5G private wireless solutions, Nokia Drone Networks and Nokia’s Integrated Operations Center
  • Demonstrate how reliable and secure wireless connectivity can support emergency responders during critical situations and disasters  
  • The 5G van will visit at least 10 locations over the next 12 months
  • With funding from the Government of Canada through FedDev Ontario, Nokia, Area X.O established and led by Invest Ottawa, and InDro Robotics are working together to enable companies to grow their business with private wireless for industrial and public safety applications

          
13 October 2020

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada – Nokia today announced that as part of its continued partnership with Area X.O (formerly known as the Ottawa L5) led by Invest Ottawa, it will deploy 4.9G/LTE and 5G private wireless solutions and Nokia Drone Networks via the Area X.O 5G Mobile Command Centre. The van will tour Canada to demonstrate to emergency responders and industry verticals how they can use private wireless for increased situational awareness to aid in unsafe conditions and help prevent disasters.

Using high-performance, reliable, low-latency private wireless connectivity between the van and Nokia drones, emergency responders can understand what’s happening in critical situations in real-time. The securely connected drones can be equipped with HD and thermal cameras, and rapidly deployed to specific locations providing aerial insight from live video streams, as well as sensors and data, without putting responders in harm’s way. The thermal technology can be used to detect people, steam, gas and smoke, as well as leakages and heat variation. This makes it an effective tool for prevention, incident monitoring and support, and inspection across multiple use cases.

Complementing the drones, the van will also showcase how the use of 5G standalone private wireless “deployables” both in cmW and mmW spectrum, can help first responders to be more efficient and easily gain situational awareness with a range of environment sensors, applicable also for Industry 4.0 use cases.

Nokia's Integrated Operations Center (IOC) offers a unified real-time view into all assets, bringing efficiency with analytics integration, while facilitating rapid response based on automated workflows across multiple applications.

Area X.O and Nokia will send the van on a road trip to visit 10 sites in Canada and it will showcase live 5G demonstrations for public safety, mining, rural broadband, and hydroelectric.  

