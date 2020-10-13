Medacta Launches M.U.S.T. 2.0 Instrumentation to Expand its Offerings for Spine Pathologies



CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 13 October 2020 - Medacta is proud to announce the release of the M.U.S.T. 2.0 instrumentation, a next generation solution for spine surgery designed to simplify the procedure and provide robust instruments in open surgery when treating degenerative spine pathologies.

The M.U.S.T. 2.0 system is the next generation of M.U.S.T. instruments that incorporates an upgraded geometrical design to support every single step of the surgery. A new innovation in material technology with the addition of a thin carbon film coating ensures superior instrument performance and durability thanks to wear-resistant properties.

The M.U.S.T. 2.0 has been designed in collaboration with the Balgrist University Hospital in Zurich, Switzerland, thus being developed with an optimal insight in clinical experience together with an engineering foundation.

After providing solid support to the design phase of the M.U.S.T. 2.0 system, Prof. Dr. med. Mazda Farshad, Medical Director, Chief of Orthopaedics and Chief of Division of Spine Surgery at the Balgrist University Hospital, has successfully accomplished the first series of spine surgeries with optimal initial outcomes. "The evolution of the M.U.S.T. spinal instrumentation was strongly driven by cognizant observations of each surgical step and incremental improvements. The M.U.S.T. 2.0 is a reliable system based on established concepts and innovations that simplify the surgical flow of spinal procedure," said Prof. Farshad.

The M.U.S.T. 2.0 instrumentation is used to implant the Medacta M.U.S.T. (Medacta Universal Screw Technology) pedicle screw system, a universal polyaxial screw, rod and connector system applicable to degenerative, deformity and trauma cases.

Medacta is continuing to deliver optimal solutions to surgeons for the benefit of their patients, and M.U.S.T. 2.0 represents a further expansion of the fast-growing Medacta spine portfolio.

About Medacta

Medacta is an international company specialized in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated MySolutions technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures.

