 

EQS-News Medacta Launches M.U.S.T. 2.0 Instrumentation to Expand its Offerings for Spine Pathologies

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2020, 19:00  |  59   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Market launch
Medacta Launches M.U.S.T. 2.0 Instrumentation to Expand its Offerings for Spine Pathologies

13.10.2020 / 19:00

Media Release

Medacta Launches M.U.S.T. 2.0 Instrumentation to Expand its Offerings for Spine Pathologies

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 13 October 2020 - Medacta is proud to announce the release of the M.U.S.T. 2.0 instrumentation, a next generation solution for spine surgery designed to simplify the procedure and provide robust instruments in open surgery when treating degenerative spine pathologies.

The M.U.S.T. 2.0 system is the next generation of M.U.S.T. instruments that incorporates an upgraded geometrical design to support every single step of the surgery. A new innovation in material technology with the addition of a thin carbon film coating ensures superior instrument performance and durability thanks to wear-resistant properties.

The M.U.S.T. 2.0 has been designed in collaboration with the Balgrist University Hospital in Zurich, Switzerland, thus being developed with an optimal insight in clinical experience together with an engineering foundation.

After providing solid support to the design phase of the M.U.S.T. 2.0 system, Prof. Dr. med. Mazda Farshad, Medical Director, Chief of Orthopaedics and Chief of Division of Spine Surgery at the Balgrist University Hospital, has successfully accomplished the first series of spine surgeries with optimal initial outcomes. "The evolution of the M.U.S.T. spinal instrumentation was strongly driven by cognizant observations of each surgical step and incremental improvements. The M.U.S.T. 2.0 is a reliable system based on established concepts and innovations that simplify the surgical flow of spinal procedure," said Prof. Farshad.

The M.U.S.T. 2.0 instrumentation is used to implant the Medacta M.U.S.T. (Medacta Universal Screw Technology) pedicle screw system, a universal polyaxial screw, rod and connector system applicable to degenerative, deformity and trauma cases.

Medacta is continuing to deliver optimal solutions to surgeons for the benefit of their patients, and M.U.S.T. 2.0 represents a further expansion of the fast-growing Medacta spine portfolio.

For more information on the Medacta spine surgery solutions, please visit spine.medacta.com


Contact
Medacta International SA
Gianluca Olgiati
Senior Director Global Marketing
Phone: +41 91 696 60 60
media@medacta.ch

About Medacta
Medacta is an international company specialized in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated MySolutions technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Medacta Group SA
Strada Regina
6874 Castel San Pietro
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 696 6060
E-mail: info@medacta.ch,investor.relations@medacta.ch
Internet: www.medacta.com
ISIN: CH0468525222
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1140544

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1140544  13.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140544&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetMedacta Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG startet Angebot von Wandelschuldverschreibungen in Höhe von etwa EUR 325 Mio.
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Launches an Offering of approx. EUR 325 Million Convertible Bonds
niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group startet Deutschlands ersten Online-Shop mit Cloud-Software für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mubadala Investment Company und Novo Holdings A/S investieren 250 Mio. € in Evotec SE (1) 
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-News: MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY UND NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INVESTIEREN 250 MIO. € IN EVOTEC SE
DGAP-News: MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY AND NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INVEST € 250 M IN EVOTEC SE
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Bauverein der Elbgemeinden eG setzt mit Tele Columbus auf Glasfaser
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
EarthRenew Inc: Millionenfinanzierung gesichert: 10 Mio. Dollar Kapital ebnen Weg für großes Wachstum!
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics ernennt Industrie-Veteran Jack Weinstein zum Chief Financial Officer und ...
DGAP-News: 777 Capital Partners AG: Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber launch new investment boutique for ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
EQS-News: Medacta Expands its Knee Portfolio with 3DMetal Femoral Cones for Knee Revision
15.09.20
EQS-News: Medacta Expands its Partial Knee Replacement Solutions with MOTO Lateral Partial Knee System

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.20
3
Medacta - IPO