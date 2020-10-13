 

Nokia wins SCTE·ISBE Chairmen’s Advanced Technology Award for contributions to Cable 10G initiative

  • First-ever Chairmen’s Advanced Technology Award acknowledges leadership in the development of products and services guiding the industry into the future
  • Cable 10G initiative drives synergy with mobile 5G in tackling speed, latency, security and reliability demands
  • Nokia uniquely positioned to support cable operators with both cable 10G and mobile 5G technologies

13 October 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has announced that it has won one of the first-ever Chairmen’s Advanced Technology Awards at this year’s SCTE·ISBE Cable-Tec Expo Virtual Experience. Nokia was recognized for its leadership in the Cable 10G initiative, which will deliver broadband speeds 10 times faster than those available on today’s cable networks.

The simultaneous progress towards 10G in the cable world and 5G in the mobile world are analogous in many ways. They will both deliver significant improvements in speed, latency, reliability and security to drive the next wave of service innovation, efficiency and connectivity in our broadband networks. Nokia’s understanding of both mobile 5G and cable 10G puts the company in a good position to support cable MSOs in leveraging these complementary initiatives.

The Chairmen’s Advanced Technology Awards are presented to an elite group of technology partners who are helping the cable industry bring its new 10G platform to life. These companies are paving the way for cable to deliver residential internet speeds up to 10x faster than today’s networks and are laying the foundation for a host of applications that will change the ways we interact with one another and with the world around us. Nokia is one of a small, select group of technology vendors to have won the Chairmen’s Advanced Technology Award.

Marcus Weldon, Corporate Chief Technology Officer and President of Nokia Bell Labs, said: “Building the cable networks of the future will require innovation in capacity, latency, reliability and security to support the future of ‘Remote X’: the ability to connect, control and communicate to anything from anywhere. We are honored to be recognized for the innovations we have pioneered in 10G cable systems, including novel scheduling methods and the move towards full duplex 10G systems with extended spectrum in DOCSIS 4.0. These innovations, complemented by innovations in end-to-end 5G networking, are critical to enabling the industrial automation future.”

Tom Adams, Executive Vice President, Field Operations for Charter Communications and outgoing Chairman of the SCTE•ISBE Board of Directors, said: “The emergence of new consumption patterns and behaviors during the pandemic and the rise of cable’s 10G platform have increased opportunities for innovation in telemedicine, aging in place, smart cities and more. Companies such as Nokia are playing key roles in enabling this evolution, and we are pleased to recognize their leadership with this award.”

Nokia has deep expertise in the advanced technologies and solutions that cable operators need to continue to grow and prosper in the emerging 10G + 5G world, including:

  • PON, Fixed Wireless Access, Wi-Fi, and SDAN
  • End-to-end LTE/5G wireless solutions
  • Secure, reliable, agile and scalable IP/Optical infrastructure
  • AI/ML-enabled software solutions for service and customer experience assurance
  • A commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo is the largest cable industry event in the Americas. The event is being held virtually for the first time ever this year and continues through 15 October. Registration is at expo.scte.org.

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia

Media Inquiries
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


