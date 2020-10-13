 

Fall 2020 Exploration Concludes at high-grade gold Cabin Lake Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (“Rover Metals” or the “Company”) further to its releases of September 15, 2020, September 21, 2020, and October 5, 2020, the Company has now concluded its fall drilling exploration program at its 100% owned Cabin Lake gold project.

Fall 2020 Cabin Lake Exploration Program
Rover Metals has now completed nine (9) diamond drill holes at the historic Cabin Lake Bugow iron formation gold zone. The Fall 2020 program achieved the Company’s goals of intersecting the sheared sulfidized upper contact of the Bugow iron formation that historically reported the high-gold values. Drilling with HQ core size was of great assistance in better identifying structures, cross-cutting relationships of different mineralizing stages, as well as alteration. The intent of this release is to discuss the logging of the last two holes of the program as well as to provide certain other updates.

Hole CL-20-08 was drilled oblique to both the iron formation and the inferred shear corridor. Hole CL-20-08 had the highest level of influence, of all nine holes, from the shear zones (see pictures/links below) by means of quartz flooding as parallel veinlets crosscutting bedding (sulfidized) of the Bugow iron formation. Sulfide content in hole CL-20-08 exceeds 40% in a large intersect that starts at 18.04m and ends at 46.0m.

Hole CL-20-08: Quartz veinlets part of the deformation corridor crosscutting bedding (sulfidized) of the Bugow IF

Hole CL-20-08: Intense sulfide replacement and quartz flooding in the target zone of the Bugow Iron Formation

Hole CL-20-08: Strong selective sulfide replacements of the Bugow Iron Formation, cross cut by quartz veinlets part of the deformation zone, also carrying sulfides (pyrite)

https://rovermetals.com/landingpages/cabinlake2020-3.html

Hole CL-20-09 tested a deep zone of the Bugow iron formation outside of the historic gold zone, targeting the historic hole 90-70 where an intersect of 7.99 g/t Au over 0.5m (from 154.5 to 155m) was reported. New hole CL-20-09 was directed at a shallow angle towards the iron formation aimed to get the biggest possible section of the shear corridor before, and in the iron formation, as well as reaching the target historic zone. Hole CL-20-09 was successful in intersecting the upper contact of the Bugow iron formation at 115.95m and continuously following it to 181m, with several sulfidized zones encountered (see picture/link below).

