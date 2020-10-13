Fall 2020 Exploration Concludes at high-grade gold Cabin Lake Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (“Rover Metals” or the “Company”) further to its releases of September 15, 2020, September 21, 2020, and October 5, 2020, the Company has now concluded its fall drilling exploration program at its 100% owned Cabin Lake gold project.



Fall 2020 Cabin Lake Exploration Program

Rover Metals has now completed nine (9) diamond drill holes at the historic Cabin Lake Bugow iron formation gold zone. The Fall 2020 program achieved the Company’s goals of intersecting the sheared sulfidized upper contact of the Bugow iron formation that historically reported the high-gold values. Drilling with HQ core size was of great assistance in better identifying structures, cross-cutting relationships of different mineralizing stages, as well as alteration. The intent of this release is to discuss the logging of the last two holes of the program as well as to provide certain other updates.