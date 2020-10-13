 

CoreLogic Estimates $0.7 Billion to $1.2 Billion in U.S. Onshore Losses From Hurricane Delta Wind and Storm Surge

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 19:14  |  84   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced residential and commercial storm surge and wind loss estimates for Hurricane Delta. According to this new data analysis, insured wind losses for residential and commercial properties in Louisiana and Texas are estimated to be between $0.5 billion and $0.9 billion. Insured storm surge losses are estimated to be an additional $0.2 billion to $0.3 billion. Damage to offshore structures ranges from $0.8 billion to $1.5 billion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005971/en/

Hurricane Delta Combined Residential and Commercial Loss (Wind + NFIP and Non-NFIP Storm Surge) and Offshore Platforms Damages (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hurricane Delta Combined Residential and Commercial Loss (Wind + NFIP and Non-NFIP Storm Surge) and Offshore Platforms Damages (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hurricane Delta made landfall near Creole, Louisiana, on Friday, October 9, as a mid-Category 2 storm with a maximum sustained surface wind speed of 100 miles per hour, making Delta the second hurricane in six weeks to make landfall along the southwestern coast of Louisiana. As Hurricane Delta approached the western Louisiana coast, the storm encountered an environment of high wind shear and weakened just before landfall in Cameron Parish, about 15 miles east of where Hurricane Laura devastated communities in late August.

“Recovery from Hurricane Delta will likely be exacerbated due to ongoing rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Laura,” said Tom Larsen, principal, insurance solutions at CoreLogic. “Damage from Hurricane Laura extended inland and concentrated on roofs and exterior building cladding, and Delta’s impact could have a double-jeopardy impact. For homeowners, it is critical to work hand-in-hand with insurers to understand their coverage and financial responsibility.”

Insurance Considerations

Hurricane insurance: In 2009, Louisiana passed legislation mandating a single annual hurricane deductible for homeowners. It is expected that most insured homes with damage from the two hurricanes in 2020 – Laura and Delta – will be subject to only a single hurricane deductible, unless a homeowner has changed insurance carriers between storms. Louisiana is one of many states in the U.S. with insurance policies that include hurricane deductibles larger than the standard deductible on the policy. In most states, deductibles are occurrence-based, and a policy holder will be obligated to potentially pay a second deductible for a second event in the same calendar year. Hurricane deductibles in Louisiana are activated when the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports a tropical storm has reached hurricane strength at 74 miles per hour.

Seite 1 von 3
CoreLogic Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization of Its Media and Entertainment ...
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
CoreLogic Reports An Emerging Paradox: U.S. Serious Delinquencies Spiking Despite Strong Housing Demand
08.10.20
Delivering Confidence: CoreLogic’s Non-Weather Risk Scores are Approved by Multiple States’ Department of Insurance for Use in Rating Plans
08.10.20
CoreLogic Risk Analysis Shows Hurricane Delta Threatens 293,685 Homes with Storm Surge Damage
06.10.20
Turning Science into Action: TigerRisk Adds CoreLogic’s Catastrophe Models to Expand View of Risk for the Insurance Market
06.10.20
On the Rise: CoreLogic Reports Annual U.S. Home Price Appreciation Jumped to 5.9% in August
05.10.20
Kennedy Enterprises Issues Statement of Support for CoreLogic
01.10.20
CoreLogic’s Dr. Frank Nothaft Receives 2020 HousingWire Vanguard Award
30.09.20
Wildfires Threaten the West: Nearly 2 Million Homes at Elevated Risk of Wildfire Damage According to CoreLogic
29.09.20
CoreLogic Impact Award Presented to Brian Montgomery for Commendable Service to the Housing Industry and the Country
25.09.20
Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group Send Letter to CoreLogic Shareholders