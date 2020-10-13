CoreLogic Estimates $0.7 Billion to $1.2 Billion in U.S. Onshore Losses From Hurricane Delta Wind and Storm Surge

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced residential and commercial storm surge and wind loss estimates for Hurricane Delta. According to this new data analysis, insured wind losses for residential and commercial properties in Louisiana and Texas are estimated to be between $0.5 billion and $0.9 billion. Insured storm surge losses are estimated to be an additional $0.2 billion to $0.3 billion. Damage to offshore structures ranges from $0.8 billion to $1.5 billion.

Hurricane Delta Combined Residential and Commercial Loss (Wind + NFIP and Non-NFIP Storm Surge) and Offshore Platforms Damages (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hurricane Delta made landfall near Creole, Louisiana, on Friday, October 9, as a mid-Category 2 storm with a maximum sustained surface wind speed of 100 miles per hour, making Delta the second hurricane in six weeks to make landfall along the southwestern coast of Louisiana. As Hurricane Delta approached the western Louisiana coast, the storm encountered an environment of high wind shear and weakened just before landfall in Cameron Parish, about 15 miles east of where Hurricane Laura devastated communities in late August.

“Recovery from Hurricane Delta will likely be exacerbated due to ongoing rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Laura,” said Tom Larsen, principal, insurance solutions at CoreLogic. “Damage from Hurricane Laura extended inland and concentrated on roofs and exterior building cladding, and Delta’s impact could have a double-jeopardy impact. For homeowners, it is critical to work hand-in-hand with insurers to understand their coverage and financial responsibility.”

Insurance Considerations

Hurricane insurance: In 2009, Louisiana passed legislation mandating a single annual hurricane deductible for homeowners. It is expected that most insured homes with damage from the two hurricanes in 2020 – Laura and Delta – will be subject to only a single hurricane deductible, unless a homeowner has changed insurance carriers between storms. Louisiana is one of many states in the U.S. with insurance policies that include hurricane deductibles larger than the standard deductible on the policy. In most states, deductibles are occurrence-based, and a policy holder will be obligated to potentially pay a second deductible for a second event in the same calendar year. Hurricane deductibles in Louisiana are activated when the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports a tropical storm has reached hurricane strength at 74 miles per hour.