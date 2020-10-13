DATA443 ACQUIRES ALL ASSETS OF RESILIENT NETWORK SYSTEMS- SILICON VALLEY BASED SAAS DATA ACCESS CONTROL & SSO COMPANY

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the intellectual property rights and assets of Resilient Network Systems (“RNS”) ( http://www.resilient-networks.com/ ), a Silicon Valley based SaaS platform that performs SSO and adaptive access control ”on the fly” with sophisticated and flexible policy workflows for authentication and authorization. The flagship product, Resilient Access TM , has been deployed in both the government and Fortune 50.

The acquisition has closed, and all assets have been transferred. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

What is Resilient Access:

Resilient Access is an open architecture for clients to implement with their own storage and IAM platforms (e.g., Microsoft SharePoint, Dropbox, Google G Suite, etc.).

Resilient Access for Box provides customizable enterprise-grade control for the Box content environment including file level controls, enhance security reporting and management of external users. It is currently listed and available in the Box.Net App Store.

Developed over years with some of the leading experts in IAM, Java, and cloud IAAS services, the architecture and implementation are second to none.

With major corporations already actively using the platform, its proven ability to scale up portends well for Data443’s planned roadmap.

Why it matters:

Acquisition includes intellectual property, customers, and partner integrations.

Data443 has acquired two additional valuable patents to add to its growing portfolio of defensive IP that is secured and validated.

RNS has existing major, reference-able enterprise flagship clients. A substantial portion of existing Data443 clients are already utilizing Box.

Fine-grained access control to data via SSO and other access control methods are key to the current pandemic-based work ‘anywhere’ approach that we will be dealing with for years to come.

As remote access control mandates a flexible architecture and utilizes existing IAM technologies such as Azure AD, Google IAM, and other identity sources to manage access to all sorts of data. Coupling data classification and governance and sensitivity knowledge with the same policy engine enables any CIO or CTO to make very dynamic policy decisions on the fly, without hard coding or losing fidelity on their policy framework.

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, “The Resilient product and their talented team is a significant addition for our Company. Immediately, both sides recognized the great product cross-integration value for all our data and privacy software assets. Understanding our client base – and their growing needs for more control of their data, no matter where it is, who is hosting it, or what its sensitivity levels are – drove us to complete this transaction. Knowing that this technology can scale into the tens of millions of users and seeing that enterprise still have trust issues with cloud-based SSO and IAM providers on a weekly basis enables our offering which may be hosted on a self or hybrid scenario a significant advantage. Since we also manage hundreds of thousands of end-clients’ sensitive mailboxes, access control to exports and additional data sets will be an additional add on offering. Recognizing the importance of this, we are making this product line immediately available to all existing clients of Data443, as well as the new clients we expect to add as a result of this acquisition.”