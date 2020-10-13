Mogo Schedules Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q3 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by David Feller, Mogo’s Founder & CEO, and Greg Feller, President & CFO. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. The Company will issue its financial results after market on November 10.

DATE: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 TIME: 5:00 p.m. (ET) DIAL-IN NUMBER: (833) 968-2206 or (778) 560-2782 (International) REPLAY: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 until midnight (ET) Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Playback code: 6782886 LIVE WEBCAST: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=8B9EFDD5-DF39-4BC7-8 ... or http://investors.mogo.ca/

About Mogo

Mogo — a financial technology company — offers a finance app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them get in control of their financial health and be more mindful of the impact they have on society and the planet. We all know it’s time to do things differently. It’s time for a new way to manage our money, one that’s inclusive and sustainable. One that takes into account our financial health, the planet’s health and the health of our society. At Mogo, users can sign up for a free account in only three minutes and begin to learn the 4 habits of financial health and get convenient access to products that can help them achieve their financial goals and have a positive impact on the planet including a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection and personal loans. The Mogo platform has been purpose-built to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class products all through one account. With more than one million members and a marketing partnership with Canada's largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005996/en/