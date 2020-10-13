 

Avis Budget Group to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29th

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for October 30th, 2020

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2020 results after the market close on Thursday, October 29th, 2020, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results on Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on October 30th, 2020 until 10:00 p.m. on November 13th, 2020 at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13711168.
        
About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

Contact:
David Calabria
IR@avisbudget.com


