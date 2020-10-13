 

Fastest 5G Network in the World just got bigger and better

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 19:57  |  74   |   |   

Verizon customers get expanded access to the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband service, additional advancements in 5G technology with game-changing speeds, and 5G Nationwide coverage for more than 200 million people

What you need to know:

  • Today, Verizon announced a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption alongside Apple.
  • Verizon expands the availability of its 5G Ultra Wideband service now available in 55 cities, 43 stadiums and arenas, and seven airports.
  • Verizon continues to innovate and advance 5G technology, doubling the download speeds on the fastest 5G in the World.
  • Verizon 5G Nationwide service is available today to more than 200 million people in 1,800 cities around the US.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon announced a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption and innovation by expanding coverage of the 5G service built to be the 21st century infrastructure that will shape the future.

Verizon is driving 5G forward by deploying blazing-fast 5G Ultra Wideband1 service, built on mmWave spectrum, in 19 additional US cities, 19 stadiums and six airports, and doubling download speeds on the fastest 5G service in the world2 — reaching 4 Gbps peak speeds in some locations3. Verizon is also turning on 5G Nationwide service for more than 200 million people nationwide and developing exciting new solutions with partners who seek the same level of performance and operational excellence including the National Football League (NFL), The New York Times, and Riot Games. Verizon will be offering the first iPhone with 5G, and introducing powerful new capabilities to customers with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and Nationwide networks.

“We were first in the world to 5G and we are continuing to drive 5G forward. Our job, our passion, is to push the boundaries of what’s possible, to bring the ecosystem together and to create experiences consumers and enterprises never even knew they needed or wanted,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon CEO. “From the start, our focus has been on building a transformational 5G network that will drastically reshape society. Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to that future.”

“We couldn’t be more proud to share this news alongside Apple on this historic day, giving iPhone customers access to speeds and experiences only made possible through 5G. 5G just got real,” he added.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband available in more places

Verizon continues to lead the industry with its 5G Ultra Wideband service - the fastest 5G in the world - that was built from the ground up for industrial and commercial use cases. It’s important to remember that not all services are created equal. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts throughputs multiple times faster than 4G and, as the technology matures, it is expected to handle data volumes 100 times larger than today’s capabilities, and ultra-low latencies, which is the time it takes for a signal to make a round trip from point A to point B. Verizon’s use of mmWave spectrum, the backbone of 5G Ultra Wideband, is essential to these revolutionary capabilities. 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in 19 new cities, 19 new stadiums and arenas, and six new airports.

Seite 1 von 4
Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
First Majestic Produces 3.2M Oz Silver and 25,771 Oz Gold (5.2M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Third ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining ...
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.10.20
3 Aktien zum Kaufen und Halten für die nächsten 50 Jahre
09.10.20
Verizon to launch all-female lineup of virtual music events starting October 20
08.10.20
Verizon Response: Hurricane Delta
08.10.20
Verizon Accelerates 5G Research and Development with 5G Innovation Hub at University of Illinois Research Park
07.10.20
Verizon Response: Hurricane Delta
07.10.20
Verizon Business and Cisco Bringing 5G-Enabled, MEC Solutions to Sports and Entertainment Venues
06.10.20
Clinton Foundation and Verizon partner to promote student social impact innovation
06.10.20
Verizon enhances communications for first responders with Push-to-Talk Responder
06.10.20
Verizon named official 5G and wireless partner of Prudential Center
06.10.20
Only 1 in 4 Global Organizations Keep Cardholder Payment Data Secure

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN