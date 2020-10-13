Fastest 5G Network in the World just got bigger and better

Verizon customers get expanded access to the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband service, additional advancements in 5G technology with game-changing speeds, and 5G Nationwide coverage for more than 200 million people

Today, Verizon announced a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption alongside Apple.

Verizon expands the availability of its 5G Ultra Wideband service now available in 55 cities, 43 stadiums and arenas, and seven airports.

Verizon continues to innovate and advance 5G technology, doubling the download speeds on the fastest 5G in the World.

Verizon 5G Nationwide service is available today to more than 200 million people in 1,800 cities around the US.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon announced a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption and innovation by expanding coverage of the 5G service built to be the 21st century infrastructure that will shape the future.

Verizon is driving 5G forward by deploying blazing-fast 5G Ultra Wideband1 service, built on mmWave spectrum, in 19 additional US cities, 19 stadiums and six airports, and doubling download speeds on the fastest 5G service in the world2 — reaching 4 Gbps peak speeds in some locations3. Verizon is also turning on 5G Nationwide service for more than 200 million people nationwide and developing exciting new solutions with partners who seek the same level of performance and operational excellence including the National Football League (NFL), The New York Times, and Riot Games. Verizon will be offering the first iPhone with 5G, and introducing powerful new capabilities to customers with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and Nationwide networks.

“We were first in the world to 5G and we are continuing to drive 5G forward. Our job, our passion, is to push the boundaries of what’s possible, to bring the ecosystem together and to create experiences consumers and enterprises never even knew they needed or wanted,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon CEO. “From the start, our focus has been on building a transformational 5G network that will drastically reshape society. Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to that future.”

“We couldn’t be more proud to share this news alongside Apple on this historic day, giving iPhone customers access to speeds and experiences only made possible through 5G. 5G just got real,” he added.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband available in more places

Verizon continues to lead the industry with its 5G Ultra Wideband service - the fastest 5G in the world - that was built from the ground up for industrial and commercial use cases. It’s important to remember that not all services are created equal. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts throughputs multiple times faster than 4G and, as the technology matures, it is expected to handle data volumes 100 times larger than today’s capabilities, and ultra-low latencies, which is the time it takes for a signal to make a round trip from point A to point B. Verizon’s use of mmWave spectrum, the backbone of 5G Ultra Wideband, is essential to these revolutionary capabilities. 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in 19 new cities, 19 new stadiums and arenas, and six new airports.