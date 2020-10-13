 

Yukoterre and Silo Wellness Announce C$2.5M Concurrent Financing Led by Canaccord Genuity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 20:00  |  51   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YUKOTERRE RESOURCES INC. (“Yukoterre”) (CSE:YT), is pleased to announce that further to the press release dated August 25, 2020 announcing the amalgamation agreement entered into with FlyOverture Equity Inc., operating as Silo Wellness (“Silo”), and 1261466 BC Ltd. (“Yukoterre Subco”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yukoterre (the “Amalgamation Agreement”), Yukoterre and Silo have entered into an amendment to the Amalgamation Agreement (the “Amending Agreement”) to, among other things, amend certain deadlines and dates in the Amalgamation Agreement. Completion of the transactions contemplated in the Amalgamation Agreement will result in the reverse takeover of Yukoterre by Silo (the “Proposed Transaction”).

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, Silo plans to complete a “best-efforts” brokered private placement of subscription receipts of Silo (the “Subscription Receipts”) with a syndicate of agents led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Lead Agent”) and including Gravitas Securities Inc. (together with the Lead Agent, the “Agents”) to raise up to $2.5 million, with an option for the Agents to raise up to an additional $0.5 million (the “Concurrent Financing”). The gross proceeds of the Concurrent Financing, less 50% of the Agents’ cash commission and the corporate finance fee (as both are described below) as well as certain expenses of the Agents, will be deposited in escrow on the closing date of the Concurrent Financing until the satisfaction of certain release conditions, including that all conditions precedent to the Proposed Transaction have been satisfied or waived, other than the release of the escrowed funds (the “Release Conditions”).

Upon the satisfaction of the Release Conditions, each Subscription Receipt will convert into one unit of Silo (“a “Silo Unit”), which will consist of one common share in the capital of Silo (a “Silo Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant in the capital of Silo (each whole warrant, a “Silo Warrant”), without payment of any additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder thereof. Each Silo Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Silo Share at a price of $0.33, until the date that is 24 months following the date of satisfaction and/or waiver of the Release Conditions. At the effective time of the Proposed Transaction, each Silo Share will be exchanged for one common share of the issuer resulting from the completion of the Proposed Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer”) and each Silo Warrant will be exchanged for one common share purchase warrant of the Resulting Issuer.

Seite 1 von 4
Yukoterre Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
First Majestic Produces 3.2M Oz Silver and 25,771 Oz Gold (5.2M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Third ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining ...
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...