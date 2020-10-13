Yukoterre and Silo Wellness Announce C$2.5M Concurrent Financing Led by Canaccord Genuity

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YUKOTERRE RESOURCES INC. (“Yukoterre”) (CSE:YT), is pleased to announce that further to the press release dated August 25, 2020 announcing the amalgamation agreement entered into with FlyOverture Equity Inc., operating as Silo Wellness (“Silo”), and 1261466 BC Ltd. (“Yukoterre Subco”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yukoterre (the “Amalgamation Agreement”), Yukoterre and Silo have entered into an amendment to the Amalgamation Agreement (the “Amending Agreement”) to, among other things, amend certain deadlines and dates in the Amalgamation Agreement. Completion of the transactions contemplated in the Amalgamation Agreement will result in the reverse takeover of Yukoterre by Silo (the “Proposed Transaction”).



In connection with the Proposed Transaction, Silo plans to complete a “best-efforts” brokered private placement of subscription receipts of Silo (the “Subscription Receipts”) with a syndicate of agents led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Lead Agent”) and including Gravitas Securities Inc. (together with the Lead Agent, the “Agents”) to raise up to $2.5 million, with an option for the Agents to raise up to an additional $0.5 million (the “Concurrent Financing”). The gross proceeds of the Concurrent Financing, less 50% of the Agents’ cash commission and the corporate finance fee (as both are described below) as well as certain expenses of the Agents, will be deposited in escrow on the closing date of the Concurrent Financing until the satisfaction of certain release conditions, including that all conditions precedent to the Proposed Transaction have been satisfied or waived, other than the release of the escrowed funds (the “Release Conditions”).

Upon the satisfaction of the Release Conditions, each Subscription Receipt will convert into one unit of Silo (“a “Silo Unit”), which will consist of one common share in the capital of Silo (a “Silo Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant in the capital of Silo (each whole warrant, a “Silo Warrant”), without payment of any additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder thereof. Each Silo Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Silo Share at a price of $0.33, until the date that is 24 months following the date of satisfaction and/or waiver of the Release Conditions. At the effective time of the Proposed Transaction, each Silo Share will be exchanged for one common share of the issuer resulting from the completion of the Proposed Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer”) and each Silo Warrant will be exchanged for one common share purchase warrant of the Resulting Issuer.