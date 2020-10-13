Empire Industries Creates and Funds New R&D Subsidiary

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Industries Ltd. (TSX-V: EIL, OTC:ERILF) (“Empire”, “EIL” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the internal reorganization (the “Reorganization”) and the private placement by its subsidiary (the “Private Placement” and together with the Reorganization, the “Transactions”) described in its news release of October 8, 2020.

Guy Nelson, CEO of Empire commented, “I am delighted that we have successfully created a company dedicated to continue our rich tradition of innovation through our development activities which have been and will continue to focus on creating proprietary technologies that are leverageable in the marketplace. These developmental activities are expected to continue to drive revenue in the ride and the non-ride business. The potential customers that DSL will appeal to, will be seeking to add value to their business by engaging DSL’s world class development engineers. Empire’s right to repurchase the DSL shares sold to the Investors and the Investors’ right to exchange the DSL shares being purchased into Empire common shares are important features built into the financing because it positions Empire to be able to reacquire the DSL shares sold to the Investors for CDN$5 million at a capped price per share after three years.”

The Reorganization has created a new research and development subsidiary named Dynamic Structures Ltd. (“DSL”). Pursuant to the Reorganization, Dynamic Attractions Ltd (“DAL”), Empire’s wholly owned ride manufacturing subsidiary transferred: (i) the employment of a sub-set of highly skilled development engineers (the “R&D Employees”) to DSL; and (ii) certain intangible property consisting of all the knowledge and experience of the R&D Employees used in the engineering design business including all trade secrets, technical, scientific and other knowledge, skills and ideas (the “Know-How”), the Dynamic Structures website (the “Other Intangible Property”) and goodwill associated with the Know-How and Other Intangible Property valued at CDN$5 million.

DSL’s operations in the short-term will be funded by the proceeds of the Private Placement that closed immediately following the completion of the Reorganization. New investors (the “Investors”) purchased Class C Shares in the capital of DSL for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$5 million giving the Investors 50% ownership of DSL and effectively dilute Empire’s ownership of DSL to 50%. CDN$3 million of the Private Placement was funded in Renminbi (“RMB”) and an arm’s-length third party finder was paid a cash finder’s fee equal to 7% of the RMB.