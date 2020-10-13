Werner Enterprises Named a 2020 Top Company for Women

 

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be recognized among the Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation by the Women in Trucking (WIT) Association for the third consecutive year.

“At Werner, women represent an ever-growing portion of our professional driver workforce,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “The advancement opportunities and continued support we offer help us draw more women to work at Werner. From our management team to our highway heroes, we are proud of the women who help us keep America moving.”

Werner was recognized for its support of gender diversity, flexible hours and work requirements, competitive compensation and benefits, and professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities. At Werner, our female driver workforce is approximately double the national average, with more than 120 women drivers accomplishing at least one million accident-free miles.

WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine received nearly 13,000 votes to recognize the top 91 companies. The complete list of winners will be featured in Edition 3 of Redefining the Road.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

